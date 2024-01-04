A Ghanaian couple, Elder Godfred Kwame Asamoah Agyemang and his wife, Deaconess Louisa, has welcomed quadruplets

The pair received their bundles of joy into the world after struggling with social stigma due to their 24 years of childlessness

The duo, who conceived in November 2022, said they maintained their faith in God during their challenging period

A Ghanaian couple of the Sunyani Central District of The Church of Pentecost has become first-time parents of quadruplets after 24 years of childlessness.

Elder Godfred Kwame Asamoah Agyemang and his wife, Deaconess Louisa gave birth to three girls and a boy: Godfred Asamoah Agyemang Jnr (Adom), Ann Anima Asamoah Agyemang (Akyede), Maria Oduro Asamoah Agyemang (Ayeyi) and Louisa Pokuaa Asamoah Agyemang (Nhyira).

GH couple welcomes quadruplets after 24 years. Photo credit: Isabel Pavia/thecophq.org (UGC).

Source: Getty Images

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the couple celebrated their bundles of joy at a naming and dedication ceremony officiated by Apostle James Gabriel Quardson (Sunyani Area Head) and other Sunyani Area ministers.

When the couple tied the knot

Elder Agyemang and his wife, Deaconess Louisa, married in Sunyani on March 14, 1999. The couple struggled with childlessness for 23 years despite multiple miscarriages and sought medical treatment and guidance from gynaecologists and other professionals.

''We have suffered during this period of childlessness, but we never denied our faith in God,'' Elder Agyemang told Pentecost News.

Elder Godfred Agyemang, popularly known as ELLENGOZ, meaning Evidence of God’s Glory, stated that they continued to pray, believing God for a miracle and that his wife miraculously conceived in November 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh