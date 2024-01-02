Stonebwoy ended 2023 as one of the most successful Ghanaian artistes with significant talk ability

As the new year began with hopes of taking things up a notch, The musician visited the high priest of the Nungua traditional area

Photos from their meetup were shared online attracting scores of reactions from the musician's fans and other netizens

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy had an explosive year in 2023, having released a globally-recognised album and toured Europe.

Locally, the Ghanaian musician gave fans his all climaxing it with a first-of-its-kind stadium concert.

To mark a new beginning after such a high-striding year, Stonebwoy called on the overlord of the Ga-Adagmbe state.

Stonebwoy meets the high priest of Nungua clad in white

According to Stonebwoy, meeting the Ggorbu Wulomo Shitse, the high priest of Nungua and the overlord of the Ga Dangme state is an honour.

The musician who recently sold out the 40k capacity Accra Sports stadium proudly shared photos of his encounter with the traditional and spiritual leader clad in white.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy said:

"We Pray More Life We Pray Guidance And Protection We Pray Success..20PlentyMore 2024‼️ It’s an honor and a privilege to open your doors to ursher a son into the fruitfulness of the new year.. ROAD CLEAR. Gborbu Wulomo Shitse ( The Overlord Of The Gadangme State)."

The musician comes across as a spiritual personality tolerant of several religious disciplines.

A few months ago, he was seen at the feet of the National Chief Imam receiving prayer ahead of his enviable stadium concert last December.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's meet-up with Nungua high priest

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Stonebwoy's visit to the traditional and spiritual leader.

@malaria_gh1 said:

Road forever clear. Always ahead of the rest. HIM

@kAs_Worldwide wrote:

A Child who knows how to wash his/her hands dines with Kings.

@atrosgee remarked:

This year we the bhim native no go gree for anybody

