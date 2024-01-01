The year 2023 saw the passing of several prominent Ghanaian figures across diverse fields like sports, law, and the arts. Their deaths marked great losses for the nation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of the popular entertainment personalities Ghana lost in the past year.

Christian Atsu

Former Ghana international Christian Atsu tragically died at age 31 in the February 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Atsu made over 60 appearances for the Black Stars after debuting in 2012. He scored key goals at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. He was laid to rest in Ada in March.

Akwaboah Snr

Renowned highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah, affectionately called Akwaboah Senior, died on May 16, 2023.

The prolific singer-songwriter was known for hits like "Awerɛkyekyerɛ" and "Hini Me" during his long career. The father of Akwaboah Jnr, he was buried on September 30.

Cynthia Quarcoo

Respected lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo passed in June following a prolonged illness. As CEO of talent agency Africa 1 Media, she represented stars like Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, and Samini, among others.

Her legal expertise and counsel greatly benefited Ghana's show business industry.

Raphael Dwamena

Former Black Stars striker, Raphael Dwamena, passed away on November 11 after collapsing on a pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhinë game against Partizani Tirana in Albania.

Dwamena has been playing with an implanted defibrillator since 2020 when he suffered a heart seizure for the first time.

During his 9 years professional career, he played for 9 clubs including notable ones like Levante, Real Zaragoza, Red Bull Salzburg, and FC Zurich.

OJ Blaq

Ghanaian rapper, OJ Blaq, passed away on August 17, 2023. The Chale Wote hitmaker died at 40 after battling kidney disease.

In 2021, the deceased rapper opened up about his kidney disease diagnosis. OJ Blaq revealed that he underwent dialysis treatment and was awaiting a kidney transplant.

