A couple, the Anechams, has welcomed their first child in Navrongo in Ghana's Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region after 21 years of childlessness.

The man, a member of The Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Navrongo, and his wife, a deaconess of The Church of Pentecost at the Kwamo District, celebrated their bundle of joy surrounded by loved ones at a dedication and naming ceremony at the Israel Assembly on October 22, 2023.

Thecophq reports that the couple thanked God for the gift of a son during the occasion. The boy arrived after five unsuccessful attempts with IVF.

Deaconess Anecham urged Christian couples going through a similar ordeal with infertility to put their faith in God's chosen time.

