A thirty-three (33) year-old nursing mother and an athlete in the ongoing 13th All African Games has captured the hearts of many with her dedication to her career as well as her family.

Sainabou Tambedou is a Gambianwho plays for the Gambian volleyball team. She is also a mother of a one-year-old girl.

Sainabu feeding her baby after Tuesday's game with Ghana (Source: GTVSports, Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Despite partaking in the games, Sainabou Tambedou, has not neglected her duties as a mother and a family woman.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, she played for the Gambian volleyball team in the game against Ghana.

Shortly after the match, Sainabou was captured in a photo by @GTVSports feeding her 'baby girl,' regardless of the fact that her team lost to Ghana.

Netizens react to photo of Sainabou feeding her daughter

The photo has drawn reactions from many netizens who have expressed admiration over Sainabou's commitment to her career as well as her dedication to her family duties.

Aside from being an athlete, Sainabou is also a policewoman. She holds a Masters Degree in Computer Science.

Her ability to combine all she does has been widely praised by netizens.

Others have also commended her for not allowing her status as a family woman to stop her from pursuing her dreams.

Wadudu Umar wrote:

"I appreciate this lady. If yanom hmmm"

Michael also wrote:

"Wow nothing can stop greatest"

Awonluemi wrote:

Wow!!! I admire her passion for all she's doing. Great woman"

Source: YEN.com.gh