Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, the late police officer of the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, who died with his wife and child in a fire incident, has been laid to rest.

The 35-year-old police officer, his 32-year-old late wife, Millicent Akyaa Agyei, and the three-month-old baby, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo, all perished in the fire that gutted a police barracks at Apromase in the region on January 16.

Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi's burial

The three were interred following an emotional pre-burial service at the police officer's hometown at Adomfe in Asanti Akyem South Municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Saturday, January 28.

Emotional scenes as the late Sergeant Baafi goes home. Photo credit: Omanbapa Kwame Appietu/Kwabena Kyeremateng Addo.

Police officers who attended Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi's funeral

Senior Officers from the Ghana Police Service, relatives, and the police fraternity travelled to the hometown of the late police officer to bid their final goodbyes.

Director-General administration, COP Mr Christian Tetteh Yohunu, Director-General of Legal and Prosecution, COP Mr Nathan Kofi Boakye, and Director-General, Human Resource Development, COP Mr Frederick Adu Anim were all present to mourn with the family of the late police officer.

Heartbreaking images captured moments relatives broke down in tears when the remains of the late policeman and his wife were being transported to the cemetery at Adomfe. The coffin of the late police officer was adorned with a Ghana Police Service flag with a service cap placed on it.

See some of the heartbreaking images below:

Police officers carrying the remains of the late Sergeant Baafi for burial. Photo credit: Kwabena Kyeremateng Addo.

The remains of the late Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi and his wife. Photo credit: Kwabena Kyeremateng Addo.

Police officers at the funeral of the late Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi. Photo credit: Kwabena Kyeremateng Addo.

Woman in tears at the funeral of the late Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi. Photo credit: Kwabena Kyeremateng Addo.

Police Launch investigations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) launched a joint investigation into the fire incident.

According to the Inspector General (IGP) of Police George Akuffo Dampare, the investigations would include a comprehensive structural and technical assessment of the facility.

The IG instructed the immediate relocation of all police officers and their families from a housing facility at Apromase to another location when he visited the scene after the incident.

