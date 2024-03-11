Team Ghana has only four medals in the ongoing All African Games being held in Accra

Egypt is leading the way with thirty-six gold medals, fourteen silver, sixteen bronze and sixty-six in all

Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment in the country over its failure to secure more wins in the competition

Ghana, host country of the All African Games, is trailing behind on the medal table with only four medals won as of the eight day in the championships.

Egypt is currently leading the table with a total of sixty-six medals, comprising thirty-six gold medals, fourteen silver and sixteen bronze.

Second on the table is Algeria with eight gold medals, fifteen silver, sixteen bronze and a total of thirty-nine.

Next on the table is South Africa with twenty-eight total medals, followed by Nigeria with 26 total medals, Mauritius with six total medals and Madagascar with ten total medals.

Tunisia follows Madagascar with seventeen medals, followed by Morocco with thirteen total medals, Uganda with seven total medals and Ghana with four; one gold medal, three silver and zero bronze medals.

The All African Games which commenced on March 3, 2024, is expected to come end on March 23, 2024.

Ghana's current position on the medal table has ignited public concerns

Disappointed Ghanaians have taken to social media to express concerns over Ghana's current position and other developments in the game.

Talking to the Moon wrote:

"Ghana paa aah no win yet hmm"

Mickie_De_Sage wrote:

"Eiiiiii Egypt "

Gideon Yanney wrote:

"Very poor picture qualities how are we supposed to enjoy these games "

Deon Sagi wrote:

"The best entertaining country in the world

Real wrote:

"You can go from 1 to 10 overnight "

