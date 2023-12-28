Dee Wills, the internet sensation and son of Archbishop Duncan Williams, has opened up about his mental health struggles

The young man admitted that he was under the influence of hard substances, causing him to rebel against his father

However, he is bouncing back thanks to the support from his father's rehab centre in Ghana

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams is one of Ghana's esteemed religious figures and the founder of Action Chapel International.

His son, Daniel, a budding musician popularly known as Dee Wills or Papi Shilo, has had several viral moments online, engaging in uncouth acts, from smoking indiscriminately to levelling accusations against his father.

A new video of the musician has surfaced online where he speaks about his absence from the internet and his struggles.

Archbishop Duncan Williams's son speaks after rehab

Dee Wills opens up about his mental health battle

According to Dee Wills, who infamously shared raunchy footage of himself and some other girls, his uncouth actions were linked to his substance use.

In the new video, he admitted that he has been battling some mental health issues, pushing him to enrol in Archbishop Duncan Williams's rehab centre in Ptampram.

The young musician established that he took the decision to turn a new leaf willingly and has since seen improvements after over six months.

"It wasn't the easiest thing, but thank God I got my mind back. So I want to promise you as my family, that this new road I've taken or this sober lifestyle, I'm going to stick to it," he said.

Netizens react to Dee Wills's vulnerable video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Dee Wills's resurgence.

@midethecaptain advised:

We always tell them that smokers are liable to die Young and probably go on kolos,but them no dey answer us

@drayy09 wrote:

If he’s being serious this time around dier then he really force

@sparkles_art1 said:

Wow. Charley low key menners Dey go through am oo

