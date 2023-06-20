Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that she dated the son of Ghanaian pastor, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

The actress revealed that she dated Joel Duncan-Williams for a while until their relationship fell on rocks

She added that Joel requested that he takes her to his father for spiritual cleansing from demons, and her reply to him ended their relationship

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has said that she dated Joel Duncam-Williams, the first son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

She added that though he planned to marry her, her response to his requests that she sees his father for prayers and spiritual cleansing ended the relationship.

Yvonne Nelson reveals she was asked by Joel Nicholas Duncan-Williams Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh @archbishopnick

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson details her relationship with Joel Duncan-Williams

The famous actress, who has stunned Ghanaians with her beauty and elegance, has stated that she had a relationship with the son of the renowned man of God.

The successful actress further narrated that he made his interest known when she met him while shooting her movie The Prince's Bride. According to Yvonne, Joel, whose plans were beyond marriage, demanded that his father, Archbishop Ducan-Williams, pray for her to cast demons from her.

When she responded that her mother had to equally pray for him, their relationship ended.

Yvonne said:

"In 2009, when I was on set shooting The Prince's Bride, I received a visitor. He was not my visitor, for he had come there to see someone else. By the end of his visit, however, I turned out to matter more to him than the person he had come to see. This august visitor, if I should call him so because of the retinue of security guards he moved with, derived his influence from the surname he carried.

His name is Joel Duncan-Williams, the son of the founder and leader of the Action Faith Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams. Until that day, I hadn't known or heard about him, but I could not fail to notice his imposing presence when he showed up.

Before he left where we were shooting the movie, he said he had fallen in love with me. The days and weeks that followed proved he was not joking. He would buy me lunch and visit me on set. I was amused by his security and the mini-convoy that followed him. I began to wonder what threats he encountered that warranted the kind of escort he moved with. While I was still unsure of what to tell him, his plans were far advanced for marriage. But something ended our friendship abruptly before it had the slimmest probability of developing beyond that.

The typical princely entourage that I had only seen in movies of non-state officials came to visit me one evening. He entered and declared his plans once the roaring of his motorcade's siren had sufficiently alerted the neighborhood that my home had acquired an important person. He stated that I had to see his father to be prayed for before the marriage could proceed.

That prayer was meant to ensure that any demons or evil spirits that I or my family line may have were banished. I pondered whether he believed that my mother likewise required prayer in order to throw out any potential evil spirits in him. Even though he was the Archbishop Duncan-Williams' son, he wasn't automatically endowed with the Holy Spirit or protected by angels. Who then informed him that I was a portent of evil spirits because I was an actress?

Yvonne Nelson reveals aborting pregnancy for Sarkodie haunted her for years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, according to actress Yvonne Nelson, the decision to end her pregnancy with rapper Sarkodie tormented her for years. She said she would have retained the pregnancy with the award-winning rapper if given a second opportunity.

The actress made these disclosures in her most recent book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which has generated a lot of social media buzz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh