John Kumah's father has reacted to the untimely demise of the former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu

The father revealed that he had expected his 45-year-old son to give him a befitting burial when death came knocking, but it is not going to be

John Kumah passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after battling what his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, termed a terminal illness

Late Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu John Kumah's father has broken silence on the untimely passing of his son.

Sharing heartbreaking details about their previous conversations, he disclosed that they once had a poignant chat about death.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerapa TV, the father said he expressed his wish for a befitting burial for his son should death come knocking.

But little did they know that the roles would be reversed, with the father now tasked with burying his son.

Despite the unfortunate setback in his wishes, he took solace in the knowledge that his son lived a godly life and thus left everything in the hands of God.

"We are leaving everything in the hands of the Lord. I told him Kwaku, you have to bury me, not me burying you. If it's someone who killed him or the Lord who killed him, we leave everything to God," he said.

John Kumah's wife denies rumours that he was poisoned

Meanwhile, Apostle Mrs Kumah has denied reports that her husband died as a result of poisoning.

The talk of poisoning sparked up after an old video of renowned broadcaster Captain Smart claiming that John Kumah had been poisoned resurfaced.

Captain Smart, in his video, stated that Kumah had been poisoned alongside Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

An aide to Chairman Wontumi, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, deepened the speculation with his confirmation that Kumah and his boss were poisoned about six months ago.

But according to the late MP's wife, her husband was battling a terminal illness, and none of the medical reports ever indicated that he had been poisoned.

