The news of young Ghanaian actor Drogba's deteriorating health condition has got many netizens in shock

After battling the demyelinating disease for nearly three years, the actor has finally appealed to the public for support

His sister has opened up on how things have been for the actor since his diagnosis

Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, also known as Drogba, has appealed to the public for support in battling a deteriorating condition, which he's been fighting for the past three years.

The actor said he had been diagnosed with a demyelinating disease that has affected several parts of his body, including his spine and eyesight.

In a recent interview with Hitz FM's morning show host, Andy Dosty, the actor's sister, Hannah Mensah, detailed how things have been for them for the past three years.

Drogba's sister speaks. Photo source: Instagram/JohnPeasah

Source: Instagram

Drogba's sister speaks about the condition

According to Hannah, his brother's condition began during his stint with the YOLO TV series and hampered his involvement in the final season as he couldn't see correctly.

Since the diagnosis of the actor's demyelinating condition, he has been in and out of the hospital for checkups. His recent visits were for an extraction of fluid in his spine for assessment abroad, which they await the test results, and a critical check of his bloodshot right eye, which has affected his vision.

"He has been on prescription for a while to help him control his nerves. He can barely do anything unless we help. Thank God he can go to the washroom and things. But when he is walking, someone has to support him in moving around," Drogba's sister revealed.

Amidst tears and with gratitude, Hannah also said the 34-year-old actor's plea has caught the attention of several well-meaning Ghanaians who have donated towards his recovery and called in to encourage him.

However, doctors have yet to come up with a remedy, so the family is unable to state how much his recovery will cost.

Source: YEN.com.gh