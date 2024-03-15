A video captured an elderly Ghanaian man's jubilation upon receiving a radio set from his caring grandson

As seen in the heartwarming clip, the grandson's thoughtful gift brought tears of joy to his grandfather, warming hearts online

The elderly man expressed his happiness by dancing slowly to the tune from the radio and netizens have praised the grandson

A touching video has emerged capturing the emotional reaction of an elderly Ghanaian man upon receiving a special gift from his grandson.

Elderly Ghanaian man over the moon as grandson gifts radio set. Photo: Mr. Obina.

The heartwarming clip showcased the profound impact of a simple gesture of kindness, as the grandson presented his grandfather with a radio set, sparking tears of joy and gratitude.

Heartwarming gesture from grandson

In the video, the elderly man was seen admiring the gift with evident appreciation, symbolising its value and significance to him.

As he turned on the radio and listened to the music, a smile spread across his face, and he began to dance slowly to the tunes, displaying sheer happiness and contentment.

The grandson, overwhelmed by the emotional response of his beloved grandfather, took to TikTok to share the heartening moment with the world.

Expressing his gratitude and emotions, he wrote a heartfelt caption, thanking his family for their support and love in this transforming journey.

"Emotions and Tears keep running down my face every day; It's not an easy task but I will lead him a way they knew not; I will lead him in paths they have not known: I will make darkness light before him, and crooked things straight for him. These things will I do unto him, and not forsake him. Thanks to ‘Mo’ P family and the Amposah Family, I really appreciate whatever is going on. I love you all and special thanks to each and everyone supporting this transforming journey in any way," he wrote.

Netizens react as man gifts grandpa radio

The clip ignited massive reactions with fans praising the young man for blessing the old man with a radio set.

Akosuacharlotte02:

"May ur pocket never go dry dear. Amen to all ur secret prayers."

AMAFrimpomaa:

"God bless you for putting a smile on his face."

tillyafyatakyiw30:

"Awww you make me remember my grandpaa . keep resting Nana."

Sponsorlinkz:

"Thanks very much for putting smile on grandpa facemay the good Lord bless you Amen."

