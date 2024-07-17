Nana Adwoa, a young Ghanaian lady who was set to travel to the UK, has been poisoned by her best friend

The said best friend allegedly poisoned Nana Adwoa because she was jealous of the opportunity that she had to travel abroad

Many Ghanaian social media users have reacted to this sad issue after a video of Nana Adwoa battling for survival at the hospital surfaced online

Social media is reacting to the harrowing tales of a young Ghanaian lady who is battling for her life at the hospital.

Reports circulating online said Nana Adwoa, who was set to leave for the UK in search of greener pastures, was poisoned by her best friend.

Nana Adwoa battling for her life at the hospital after her best friend allegedly poisoned her. Photo credit: @wwsppeedup/TikTok

According to the caption of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @wwsppeedup's TikTok page, the said best friend committed the alleged crime because she was jealous of Nana Adwoa's seeming success.

In the video, Nana Adwoa was captured on a stretcher, with an oxygen mask affixed to her nose, while being hurried to the emergency ward of an unnamed hospital.

It is unclear whether Nana Adwoa survived, but a portion of the video showed a body, purportedly Nana Adwoa's, being carried in a disposable body bag while some relatives wail in agony in the background.

Commentaries reveal more details

Commentaries in reaction to the video indicated that Nana Adwoa succumbed to the poison at the hospital.

Again, according to the commentaries under the video, Nana Adwoa's friend was later arrested for questioning.

@Queen Gladusa wrote:

"Just because of UK u killed someone, was she travelling to heaven why too much jealousy in the world."

@Brainny queen replied:

"Say it again,this world."

@franko2021 asked:

"So what happened to the friend who did this??"

@Trend Now answered:

"She has been arrested."

