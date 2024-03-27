In a heartwarming story of resilience, a young man has defeated cancer after three years of battling the disease

He was surrounded by family and medical staff when he rang the cancer bell to signify completion of treatment

A video culminating the emotional rollercoaster and victorious moment has garnered unwavering accolades for him

After a three-year battle with cancer, a young warrior has rang the cancer bell surrounded by his family and the entire medical staff.

A cancer patient is given the opportunity to ring the cancer bell after completing radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

Man cries as he rings bell in triumph over cancer. Photo credit: nicomenijes/goodnewsreports (Instagram).

Cancer survivor in tears

In a touching video, the cancer survivor can be seen filled with emotions as he rang the bell. His story of resilience and unwavering determination resonated with loved ones and the medical team.

He echoed with strength amid tears of joy after defeating the deadly disease, which barged into his life and disrupted his daily routine.

When the moment he had longed for, which signified the culmination of his fierce battle and victory, he could not hold back his tears. At a point, one of the medical personnel comforted the young man.

Watch his video below:

It is not the first someone has triumphed over cancer. A young lady was celebrated on social media for her resilience after successfully going through chemotherapy and defeating cancer. Also, a 14-year-old girl identified as Queen disclosed how she defeated lymphoma.

Netizens emotional over young man's milestone

Besides applause erupting around him in the hospital, netizens have expressed emotions under the post on Good News Correspondent.

Kittycatpad commented:

May God bless you with many years of blessings and happiness ❤.

I_rock_my_black wrote:

God is good!! .

Northernlights990 wrote:

Good job. Fk Cancer.

Deanna_noble wrote:

God bless ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Jaye_dii posted:

Congratulations!

Brandyburleigh said:

Ring That Bell!!! ❤️

Thequarantinebakerny said:

Sending love and prayers, way to go!

Man defeats cancer days after being diagnosed with it

In a previous YEN.com.gh reported that a man identified as Dr Ivan Young took to social media to celebrate his win as he defeated cancer days after being diagnosed with it.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to share his story, Dr Young said when he was informed that he had oral cancer, he asked God to heal him.

Dr Young said he has an ongoing relationship with God, who has never forsaken him, especially when he needs him the most.

