Popular media personality and television host Delay has declared her recent interview with musician King Paluta as one of the best she has conducted this year. This statement has sparked excitement among the singer's fans and followers.

Delay expressed her admiration for King Paluta's talent during the interview. In their discussion, they touched on various topics, from the musician's career to his personal life. Paluta shared many insightful and personal details about his life with Delay, which made the interview worth watching. The musician has shared a screenshot of Delay's statement on his TikTok page, expressing his gratitude for the recognition.

The post was captioned, "Gratitude is a must." Ghanaians were quick to point out that King Paluta's success was well-deserved, especially considering the numerous hit songs he has released this year. Songs like Odo bi Y3 Bad and Aseda have gained a lot of traction on airwaves all over Ghana. His TikTok Post Is Here

King Paluta wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some heartwarming comments from fans of Paluta.

stephengyampo867 said:

Them see nothing yet, only Ghanaian who will brake Burna Boy record on every stage small time to o

Leo commented:

Man people think king paluta is a new artist,I laugh when i see this.i have know him even before I entered shs back in 2013 and im finally glad he’s getting all the recognition he deserves..Goat

Daniel Owoahene Acheampong said:

Grateful souls must definitely go far and higher

