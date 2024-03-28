Two lovely sisters have reunited after more than two decades and miles of separation from each other

In a heartwarming video, the pair reconnected with their early memories amid laughter that swiftly melted the years of distance away

The sweet clip, which accentuates the power of family, resonated with viewers and ignited strong emotions

After over a decade of being apart, a reunion of two sisters, who live on different continents, struck cords of emotions as the pair reconnected in the presence of loved ones.

The duo had found themselves building their dreams, but fate would have them come together again after many years.

Sisters reunite after 22 years of separation. Photo credit: LPETTET.

Source: Getty Images

In a video, it emerged that the sister kept their love and bond alive despite the years of physical distance.

Infused with excitement, their reunion rekindled their love for each other when they finally met. The nervous excitement and surprise were visible on the face of one of the sisters, who was captured earlier before her sibling surprised her in the clip on Good News Correspondent.

Indeed, their twenty-two years of separation had deepened their admiration and love for each other, reigniting a profound connection to their long memories.

The duo's reunion birthed a celebration of laughter with shared memories that affirmed the endearing power of family.

Watch the video below:

This sweet video comes after a 96-year-old woman reunited with her son after 40 years of being apart was captured in a video. A Ghanaian man also reunited with his loving half-sister after years of separation from each other due to life circumstances.

Video moves netizens

Netizens were moved by the heartwarming reunion of two sisters after 22 years of separation.

Vilmapinheirophotography indicated:

Precious moments.

Malaika_musawu_nzinga posted:

I'm not crying.❤️❤️.

Oliverspliff710 wrote:

Pure is love.

Deadraknight commented:

Awww, that’s so sweet and joyful .

Be.well.always.mates wrote:

Lovely reunion ❤️.

1959do posted:

What an amazing reunion! Enjoy your time.

Therealpatriciacanale commented:

That’s some colour purple cry…. Omg. I have 4 sisters- I can’t even imagine that. That’s an ugly cry. So glad they have a reunion.

Ghanaian journalist reunites under 2-year-old baby with family

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that award-winning Ghanaian journalist Regina Asamoah reunited an under-two-year-old baby boy who was reported missing with his family on September 14, 2022.

The GJA Best Female Journalist disclosed that the baby was deliberately stolen from the unsuspecting mother who sells bowls at Kasoa Old Market in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh