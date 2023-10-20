Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo proudly awarded a Law Practicing certificate to her daughter during the 60th Call to the Bar Ceremony

The heartfelt moment was marked by applause as the mother-daughter duo shared a warm embrace

This year's event saw a record 1,092 newly qualified lawyers joining the Ghana Bar Association, reflecting progress in legal education

When a person to be called to the Bar’s name was mentioned, he or she would walk up the podium, bow and shake the Chief Justice who is behind a table with other members of the General Legal Council.

When her daughter’s name was mentioned the Chief Justice walked to stand in front of the table.

A proud mother awarding her daughter her law certificate to practice Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

In the touching video, her daughter walked up the podium, bowed and the Chief Justice personally handed the certificate to her daughter.

She hugged her daughter to show how proud she was of her daughter. The newly minted lawyer looked excited to have made his mother and her family proud.

As she walked to the podium those present applauded and cheered.

The General Legal Council admitted 1,092 new lawyers in 2023, showing improvement from 1,075 in 2022.

Observers praise the rise in lawyers, highlighting Director Nana Barima Oppong Kodie's efforts in enhancing the lawyer-citizen ratio. Out of 2898 candidates in 2023, 946 missed being called to the Bar.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from social media users. Read them below:

@Views09 said:

A proud mother moment, we love to see this

@Everydaynewsgh wrote:

This is so beautiful to watch

@Lechiboroni said:

The pride of a mum

@princea70323825 wrote:

Happy moment

@gyina_yie said:

So beautiful. Mum must be so proud of her daughter.

@Dontfearasoul wrote:

Every mothers dream is to see their children succeed. May we make our parents proud .. and may our children make us super proud . Amen

@_KAKUS said:

This is how we should all be making our parents proud .

@nahniama wrote:

Wow, that's an incredible achievement, It must have been a proud and special moment for both Chief Justice Torkornoo and her daughter. Congratulations to them!

Source: YEN.com.gh