A video of a lady happily welcoming her Ghanaian lover to the USA has emerged on social media

The lovers, after reuniting abroad, transformed their wonderful love story into a lovely engagement

Netizens who thronged the comment section were left in awe as most congratulated the lovers over their engagement

Two young lovers have captivated the hearts of netizens with their intriguing love story.

In a video making rounds online, the lovers shared how they transformed their long-distance relationship into a lovely engagement.

Ghanaian lovers share amazing love story Photo credit: @mktravel

Source: TikTok

It started with the lady welcoming her Ghanaian lover to the USA at the airport.

Excited to see her lover, she held a placard with a bold inscription "Welcome to the USA." Subsequently, she took the young man home.

Later, the lovers were captured in a romantic scene, flaunting their engagement rings in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens thrilled by the amazing love story

Netizens who saw the video were happy for the couple. They took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

@shemakesmebelle wrote:

"Congratulations! How long did the process take for you?"

@Cedipound~dollar wrote:

"Beautiful treat her well love from gh."

Maame Yaa wrote:

"That’s is one of the most prettiest women I’ve seen. She’s so adorable. Congratulations guys."

@Zah wrote

"Congrats on closing the distance!!!"

@cocobenji6 wrote:

"I like how she greeted you. Congratulations."

@kamiking wrote:

"Many blessings to you two!!!"

@Jennifer B wrote:

"Beautiful."

@Bertha Ofosu Asante wrote:

"Remember me and help me Lord, Amen! Congratulations."

@Lexx

"Y’all look beautiful together."

@DaReesha

"Soooooo happy for both of you."

Source: YEN.com.gh