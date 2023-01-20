A young Ghanaian man has caused a stir on social media after he revealed how life in the UK is treating him since he arrived

In a video on TikTok, the man shared before and after photos of his time in Ghana as compared to when he arrived in the UK

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions, on the video with many acknowledging his transformation

Ghanaians living abroad are putting in a serious shift to convince their relatives and loved ones back home that indeed the pastures are very green on their side.

This comes after a young man @Ntaban_GH in a video on TikTok shared photos of his time in Ghana vis-à-vis that of the United Kingdom.

Young Ghanaian shares throwback photo of his time in Ghana and the UK Photo credit@Ntaban_GH/TikTok

Source: UGC

The first photo he took in Ghana captured him looking unkempt as his hair, beard and moustache had not been trimmed.

The next set of photos, which were taken in the United Kingdom, tells a different story

In this one, the young man was captured at his handsome best, looking classy and neat as he rocked a beautiful pullover jacket standing at nice locations.

The video which came with the caption ‘28 years in Ghana and 2 weeks in the UK’ generated a lot of reactions from netizens.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 500 comments

People who commented shared funny reactions, as some said it was only the clothes that changed.

pintodaniels4

It’s only the clothes that has changed

SHEMMY❤️

na u no wan dress well oga African is good too

user2736795133071

when u stay Ghana for 10 years plus 28 years my dear u will become grandpa

Ask_a_Socialworker

hmmmm welcome, please stay there

Amblessed

Bro Maybe you was broke being here and wasn’t like bathing as well

annabelfenni603

Haha Haha Haha God is wonderful

Source: YEN.com.gh