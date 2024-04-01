In a video that has gone viral, a Ghanaian man welcomed his lover at the Kotoka International Airport after she arrived from overseas to see him

In the video, the young man, upon spotting the lady at the Terminal 3 arrival section, ran and hugged her tightly

He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many people admired the lovely couple and wished them well

A young Ghanaian man was captured in a video welcoming his lover at the Kotoka International Airport. The woman had just arrived from overseas to visit him. The emotional reunion has become a hot topic on the internet.

US lady and Ghanaian lover. Photo Source: zoomdem

Source: TikTok

The video showed the young man waiting at Terminal 3’s arrival section. Upon seeing his lover, the young man quickly ran and gave her a tight hug.

The video was shared on the young man’s TikTok page, where it quickly gained lots of attention. The comments section was flooded with well-wishes and admiration for the couple. However, a few Ghanaians found the combination a bit odd.

Ghanaian man and lover spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Katt said:

She’s so happy, excited. I pray it’s real and works. True love can be beautiful

Maxgifter commented:

Congratulations bro I’m so happy for you and may the God wey do am for you avoid me

Nana Odeneho reacted:

Hmmm nkrataa nti oooo by the time he finishes one round he’ll drink 10 bottles of water

KC CLODIN commented:

BBW anyday, all day, anytime... Keep making us proud bro.. Plus size, bbw for life ❤️

Adeseye said:

Thanks for that quick hug and response.....You restored her confidence. She was initially so shy

Ghanaian man marries older lady

In another story, a young man has become the envy of many after announcing that he is off the market.

He shared heartwarming photos of his court wedding to his pretty Obroni wife as proof that he is now a married man.

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated the young man.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh