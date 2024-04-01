Ghanaian Man Welcomes His Beautiful Curvy US Lover At Kotoka Airport Terminal 3, Hugs Her Tight
- In a video that has gone viral, a Ghanaian man welcomed his lover at the Kotoka International Airport after she arrived from overseas to see him
- In the video, the young man, upon spotting the lady at the Terminal 3 arrival section, ran and hugged her tightly
- He shared the video on his TikTok page, and in the comments section, many people admired the lovely couple and wished them well
A young Ghanaian man was captured in a video welcoming his lover at the Kotoka International Airport. The woman had just arrived from overseas to visit him. The emotional reunion has become a hot topic on the internet.
The video showed the young man waiting at Terminal 3’s arrival section. Upon seeing his lover, the young man quickly ran and gave her a tight hug.
The video was shared on the young man’s TikTok page, where it quickly gained lots of attention. The comments section was flooded with well-wishes and admiration for the couple. However, a few Ghanaians found the combination a bit odd.
Ghanaian man and lover spark reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
She’s so happy, excited. I pray it’s real and works. True love can be beautiful
Maxgifter commented:
Congratulations bro I’m so happy for you and may the God wey do am for you avoid me
Nana Odeneho reacted:
Hmmm nkrataa nti oooo by the time he finishes one round he’ll drink 10 bottles of water
KC CLODIN commented:
BBW anyday, all day, anytime... Keep making us proud bro.. Plus size, bbw for life ❤️
Adeseye said:
Thanks for that quick hug and response.....You restored her confidence. She was initially so shy
Ghanaian man marries older lady
In another story, a young man has become the envy of many after announcing that he is off the market.
He shared heartwarming photos of his court wedding to his pretty Obroni wife as proof that he is now a married man.
Many people who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated the young man.
Source: YEN.com.gh