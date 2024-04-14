A beautiful lady has passed away after inviting some friends to the unveiling of her new plush beauty salon

The hardworking looked very calm and excited as she popped champagne to celebrate with her friends

Some social media users have commented on the trending video trending on X

An X user, @Michael_mickyt1, has posted a video of a young female entrepreneur who lost her life after working hard to be the owner of a plush beauty salon.

The beautician Sam sadly lost her life after she was poisoned during the unveiling of her new shop located at a good location to attract wealthy customers.

Pretty lady slays in a white dress and elegant hairstyle. Photo credit: @michael_mickyt1

In a viral video trending on X, Sam looked joyful as she rocked a white outfit while dancing and taking selfies with her friends.

The owner of Sam Beauty Salon completed her look with a shoulder-level bob hairstyle and flawless makeup for the classy event.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the viral video on X

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@OSERE_X

Why can’t females learn.. your female friends don’t love you, it’s all fake love

@NaomiUfuoma1

That’s why I don’t keep female friends fr people see me as red flag because all my friends are guys ‍♀️

@emichinonye

Aside from being prayerful.. u have to be very vigilant and watchful. We live in a wicked world

@ftkwithmusic

Make a conscious decision when choosing friends. Don’t entertain frenemies just because you don’t want to feel lonely. We live every day, and we only die once.

@Plug08066

No matter how close you’re to your relatives, siblings, childhood friends or whatever, never leave your drink to them, believing they have your back. I Dey always carry my red cup waka even if my blood brother sits with me.

