The UK has released a fresh visa update for foreigners planning to study English in the country

The latest guidance outlines key requirements and conditions applicants need to know before making their plans

The changes could affect how prospective students choose the right immigration route for their studies

The UK government has outlined the visa options available to international students planning to study English in the United Kingdom.

The immigration rules distinguish between the different routes based mainly on the length and purpose of the English language course.

UKVI releases list of visa route for foreigners studying English language. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign nationals planning to study English in the UK may therefore need to apply for different visas depending on how long their course will last.

UK lists three visa routes for English language students

Under the UK immigration rules, the length of an English language course determines the visa route an international student should use.

The available options are:

Courses lasting six months or less: Applicants must apply for a standard Visitor visa .

Applicants must apply for a standard . Courses lasting more than six months but no more than 11 months: Applicants must apply for a Short-term study visa .

Applicants must apply for a . Courses lasting more than 11 months: Applicants must apply for a Student visa.

The Short-term study visa is specifically designed for people taking standalone English language courses lasting between six and 11 months.

UK Short-term study visa costs £228

Foreign nationals applying for the Short-term study visa are required to pay an application fee of £228 (equivalent to GH₵3,556.86)

Applicants must also pay a £776 (GH₵12,105.81) healthcare surcharge as part of the online application process.

Successful applicants can stay in the UK for the duration of their English language course plus an additional 30 days.

However, the total period of stay must not exceed the maximum 11-month limit for the route.

Key restrictions for English language students

The UK government has also outlined several restrictions attached to the Short-term study visa.

Visa holders are not allowed to:

Take paid or unpaid employment in the UK.

Complete work experience placements.

Engage in business activities.

Switch to another course.

Study at a state-funded school or institution.

Extend their visa from inside the UK.

Bring dependants or family members under the route.

Access public funds and mainstream benefits.

The Short-term study visa is also not a route to the UK's post-study work options, including the Graduate visa.

It does not provide a direct route to long-term settlement in the UK.

The route is therefore intended specifically for eligible foreign nationals undertaking temporary English language studies in the country.

UK lists 4 groups eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK Government had published guidance on a dedicated citizenship route available to four specific categories of British nationals who did not yet hold full citizenship.

British overseas citizens, British protected persons, British subjects, and British nationals (overseas) were among those eligible to apply through the route.

Adult applicants faced fees of £1,670, while children were charged £1,000, with an additional cost if a child turned 18 during the proces

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Source: YEN.com.gh