Konadu Rawlings' daughter, Zanetor Rawlings wants her mother back in the NDC

Member of Parliament Klottey Korley has applied to the party leadership

Konadu Rawlings has opted out of the NDC to form his own political party

Klottey Korley MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials to welcome the wife of the party's late founder, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, back to the party.

The daughter of former President Rawlings made the request at a media briefing at the party's headquarters commemorating the death of its founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings, on Friday, November 12.

If we want true victory in 2024, bring Konadu back - Zanetor Rawlings to NDC. Photo: NDC/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

According to her, the party must reconcile with the ousted member as it would increase the chances of the NDC in its bid to seize power in the 2024 national elections.

“On this occasion, let me say something that nobody wants to say. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an important part of the team. Let's do what we have to do to get her back. In the whole family, there are conflicts.

“But in every family there are elders who will be part of the mediation. We call our elders. We do not know what the future holds. But if we want true victory, a convincing victory, so that we can save the people of Ghana where we are today, let us do what we have to do, ”said the Member of Parliament.

In 2012, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings split from the NDC and formed the National Democratic Party (NDP). This was after he felt saddened by the NDC's failure to live up to its ideals of integrity and accountability; lists many allegations against team leaders at the time and the positions and file of the team.

Meanwhile, the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has advised any such NDC action.

Speaking in an interview with Myjoyonline.com, the inspector said such an attempt would offend other members of the group.

He further added that the return of Nana Konadu should have tarnished the image of the party.

Source: Yen.com.gh