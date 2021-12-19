President Akufo-Addo has absorbed himself from blame over the economic hardships that Ghanaians face under his administration

The president says the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world and inflicted economic pain on every global citizen

The Akufo-Addo administration has come under intense pressure following recent increase in taxes amid the scourge of the pandemic

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that although the people of Ghana were going through a difficult time, he was innocent, Joy News has reported.

Although he acknowledged that the current economic climate is a test for citizens, he has freed himself from any responsibility.

“I acknowledge that the people of Ghana are going through a difficult time; some people try to say it's my fault, but you know it isn't. However, they will continue to say so, ”he explained on Saturday, December 19.

Half of the people complain about rising prices for basic necessities, poor access to some public services and rising living standards that are detrimental to their health.

Last year, the government blamed the economic challenges on the Covid-19 epidemic, which has shaken many countries around the world.

Ghanaians are going through hardship but that's not my fault - Akufo-Addo.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is adamant that this is not the case as NPP officials are using that as a pretext for mismanagement.

Isaac Adongo, a leading member of the group, said the Covid-19 epidemic had helped the Akufo-Addo government more than affect the people of Ghana.

Speaking at the NDC community forum on December 9, the Bolgatanga Central MP said that although the epidemic had put a strain on the people of Ghana, it had given the NPP a chance to improve their efforts in economic management.

But President Akufo-Addo does not agree with such ideas. He was speaking to residents during the opening of the NPP regional office in Juaben in Ashanti district.

However, he hoped that “if you all support the cause of this government, we can succeed.”

According to him, programs such as the GhanaCares Obaatampa program will help alleviate the situation if the people of Ghana comply with his administration.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks ahead of the NPP National Conference, held in the region today.

At the event, he urged delegates to do their utmost to protect the party's interests so far and to work for a successful 2024 election campaign without hindrance.

