An analyst has downplayed any negative impact on Kennedy Agyapong’s bid to become NPP flagbearer following his public outburst

Dr. Nansata Yakubu described Agyapong as an astute politician in an interview with YEN.com.gh

Agyapong exceeded expectations by finishing second during the NPP Super Delegates Congress

Kennedy Agyapong’s disciplinary issues within the New Patriotic Party are not expected to harm his chances of becoming the party’s flagbearer.

A governance analyst, Dr. Nansata Yakubu, said Agyapong’s outburst at the NPP Super Delegate’s Congress, was part of a package that she expected to appeal to delegates.

Yakubu further described Agyaping as an “all-round politician” with a strategy in place.

“Kennedy Agyapong has always been somebody who is not afraid of political punches. He is an astute politician, He knows how to work in the grassroots to the high levels… If anyone is surprised at his behavior then I think that we should be surprised at the person.”

One of the reasons she expects such aggressivness from Kennedy Agyapong is because of the gains the aspirant believes he has made.

“These election processes are about competition and every candidate wanted to make sure they were treated fairly… He is out there to fight for what the has.”

Despite being hauled before the party’s disciplinary committee following an outburst during the Special Delegates Congress, Yakubu stressed that the party grassroots still regarded him highly.

“NPP people are happy with the way Kennnedy Agyapong is conducting himself. He is not conducting himself any different from what we know from him," she said.

YEN.com.gh reported that Agyapong was heard accusing the President and Vice President of chasing away one of his polling agents.

His campaign team has since clarified that there was no malice intended during the outburst.

"I swear to God, President Akufo-Addo I will give you a showdown. Vice President, I will give you a showdown. You dare chase my agent and force him to lock up himself in a room. You will see what will happen... I swear I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime," Agyapong said

Agyapong surprises during Special Delegates Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia won the vote by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%, followed by Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Agyapong had been pegged to finish third in most predictions. Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%. A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided.

