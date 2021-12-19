Chairman Wontumi believes Ghana is better than the United Kingdom which says the NPP government has made life better for the people of Ghana.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held a meeting with its delegates in a stronghold of Ashanti region, to review its constitution.

The ruling party has had officials arguing over the party's future warning of defeat in 2024 if they do not care about internal politics.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako has commended Akufo-Addo officials for showing exceptional leadership skills in handling state affairs despite the negative effects of Covid-19, Joy News has reported.

To Chairman Wontumi, as he is known, President Akufo-Addo and his nominees for their unique rule have made Ghana better than developed countries including the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Addressing the NPP 2021 Summit on Sunday, Chairperson Wontumi said the people of Ghana were reaping the benefits of good government policies.

"Now I can say that Ghana is better than the United Kingdom and the United States because of the good policies our president and the government give to the people of Ghana," he stressed.

Chairman Wontumi, however, said the current suffering of half of the population of Ghana due to the arrival of the coronavirus.

He lamented that the travel ban made it difficult for traders to conduct their business freely.

“We all know about Covid-19. Before Covid-19, you could visit developed countries for the holidays but now travel is a prison. If you go to China, they will keep you in a hotel for one month. If you go to the UK, they will keep you in a hotel for ten days. America is the same. So when people complain, it's because traders can't walk. Because when they leave they have to spend their money at the hotel, ”he said.

Despite acknowledging the obstacles, Chairman Wontumi was optimistic that the NPP would ‘break 8’.

Therefore, he warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they would not stop the ruling party from achieving that goal.

"I want to tell the NDC that you denied us in 2009 but you cannot deny that we won the 2024 elections. It's a movement. Winning 2024, 2028 and 2032 is a move," he stated.

Source: Yen.com.gh