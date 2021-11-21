Parliament demands 2% of the national budget allocated to the legislature

The Speaker of Parliament said the money would help Parliament

He wants the goal of the 2022 budget to be firmly implemented

The House of Representatives has proposed that two per cent of the total revenue collected be allocated to Parliament next year.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban K.S. Bagbin, who disclosed this at a forum in Ho, said the proposal was to ensure that the Legislature has adequate resources to support its work.

“We have been fighting for some time for this. There are three spheres of government - the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary are equal organs of state and should be treated as such. ” Said the Speaker.

He said it was important for the legislature to do its job independently according to the needs of the people and to continue to attract the right people to the legislature.

In the 2022 Budget Statement and Monetary Policy, Speaker Bagbin said, it should, therefore, be reconsidered to prevent any possible overspending by the council.

The Post Budget Workshop was to prepare Members of Parliament before the debate on the statement and budget approval.

