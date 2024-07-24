John Dramani Mahama: Agya Koo Recounts His Tight Relationship With Ex-President To Spite Detractors
- Agya Koo has come under intense criticism after a video of him exchanging words with fans popped up online
- Reports indicate that Agya Koo stopped his performance after fans started chanting Mahama's name
- A new video in which the actor shared his relationship with Mahama has sparked mixed reactions online
Ghanaian actor and singer Agya Koo, who is a sworn follower of the NPP, made headlines after his feud with a group of NDC supporters.
The actor reportedly ended his performance after NDC supporters began singing Mahama's chants.
The musician's conduct stoked controversy as fans shared their criticisms, with many tagging him as intolerant.
Agya Koo brags about his link to Mahama
According to Agya Koo he holds no bitterness against the NDC or its flabearer ahead of this year's elections.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The actor clarified that he was a statesman and would remain so regardless of who ends up in power after December 7. He said,
"You don't love Mahama more than me. He often calls me for a chat at his home. We sit in his hall"
The actor is among a host of Ghanaian celebrities who have declared their stand, leveraging their influence to rally fans.
Ghanaians react to Agya Koo's conduct
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agya Koo's remarks about Mahama.
@KomsonKojo said:
but charley somebro ein funeral you dey politics eeh be some way oo!
@Proffchem_71 wrote:
This happened in western Region… wassa Amenfi East when both parties came to greet the bereaved family and Agya koo decided to not sing NDC song meanwhile he has already sang for the npp
@DekuKormla remarked
I’m very sure this is Ashanti reason, the hostility to NPP be what Dey shock me
@mcsoul9 added:
You explain taya. 😂
Agya Koo teases campaign song
In news related to the musician, YEN.com.gh also reported on Agya Koo releasing what many believed was a campaign song for the NPP's presidential candidate.
The award-winning actor dropped a short video singing and dancing to the tune, which repeated the name of Kennedy Agyapong and was titled He's the One.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh