Agya Koo has come under intense criticism after a video of him exchanging words with fans popped up online

Reports indicate that Agya Koo stopped his performance after fans started chanting Mahama's name

A new video in which the actor shared his relationship with Mahama has sparked mixed reactions online

Ghanaian actor and singer Agya Koo, who is a sworn follower of the NPP, made headlines after his feud with a group of NDC supporters.

The actor reportedly ended his performance after NDC supporters began singing Mahama's chants.

The musician's conduct stoked controversy as fans shared their criticisms, with many tagging him as intolerant.

Agya Koo brags about his link to Mahama

According to Agya Koo he holds no bitterness against the NDC or its flabearer ahead of this year's elections.

The actor clarified that he was a statesman and would remain so regardless of who ends up in power after December 7. He said,

"You don't love Mahama more than me. He often calls me for a chat at his home. We sit in his hall"

The actor is among a host of Ghanaian celebrities who have declared their stand, leveraging their influence to rally fans.

Ghanaians react to Agya Koo's conduct

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agya Koo's remarks about Mahama.

@KomsonKojo said:

but charley somebro ein funeral you dey politics eeh be some way oo!

@Proffchem_71 wrote:

This happened in western Region… wassa Amenfi East when both parties came to greet the bereaved family and Agya koo decided to not sing NDC song meanwhile he has already sang for the npp

@DekuKormla remarked

I’m very sure this is Ashanti reason, the hostility to NPP be what Dey shock me

@mcsoul9 added:

You explain taya. 😂

Agya Koo teases campaign song

