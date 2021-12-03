Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has marked Farmers' Day today [Friday], December 3, 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended farmers in celebration of the 37th edition of Farmers' Day today [Friday], December 3, 2021.

The president acknowledged the hard work of farmers and fisherfolk who feed not only citizens of the nation but also those of neighbouring countries.

''This day has been set aside to celebrate, annually, the hard work of our farmers and fisherfolk, who feed not only the citizens of our nation but also those of our neighbours in West Africa,'' he said.

President Akufo-Addo sent out a heartfelt message of gratitude to farmers and fisherfolk for keeping the nation fed at the height of the prevailing pandemic.

''This year's event has taken an added significance because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolk in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.

The president reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue to create an enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and pro-programmes for the rapid growth of the agriculture sector.

