I walked from Achimota to Circle, couldn't afford 10 pesewa fare - A.B.A Fuseini

- MP says he was walking from Achimota to Circle due to 10 pesewas

- Alhassan Bashir Fuseini told Joy News he was also affected by the strike

- Commercial drivers have joined a sit-in strike due to rising fuel prices

Sagnarigu MP Alhassan Bashir Fuseini recounts one of the most difficult times in his life.

According to him, there was a time in his national service days when he had no money for him so he was forced to travel all the way from Achimota to Circle.

He added that the fare at the time was 10 pesewas he could not afford.

“Aisha, one day I woke up, I was doing my national service with my sister at Achimota College when I graduated there was a small gap between my graduation and I was working on graphic but it was a very difficult time because I woke up another. in the morning I did not have a single pistol.

“In those days the posewa was very expensive. From Achimota to Circle it was about 10 pesewas, when I got here I didn't have a single pest ... I walked from Achimota to Circle, ”she tells Joy News of PM Express Personality Profile.

He said when he got to his destination he was sweating profusely and could not even afford to buy water.

But fortunately, he had a good Samaritan who gave him water to quench his thirst.

“In those days we drank water from one bucket and one cup. They used to draw ice water and make it into the same cup for everyone to drink… when I got there [the party] I didn't have a single pesas to buy drinking water so the cold water girl took pity on me, ”he added.

Describing the difficulties he faced, he advised the youth to commit to whatever they find themselves doing, adding that “no one changes in one day.”

