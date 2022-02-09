Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of Mr Yaw Kwakwa.

Up until the time of his removal from office, Mr Yaw Kwakwa served as the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The letter was issued by the president through the Ministry of Transport.

Breaking news: Akufo-Addo sacks MD of Ghana Airport Company Limited

Source: Instagram

