Agona West MP Cynthia Morrison will not be going back to parliament in 2025

The former Gender and Children Minister has lost in the NPP's parliamentary primary held on Saturday, April 13, 2024

She came last out of five candidates, garnering 152 of a total of 900 votes

Former Gender and Children Minister Cynthia Mamle Morrison has lost the Agona West constituency New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Morrison, the incumbent MP, was defeated in the special primaries held on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Cynthia Morrison garnered the least votes

The Chairperson of the Communications Committee of Parliament lost her bid for re-election to Chris Arthur. Arthur secured a decisive victory by garnering 240 votes.

Five candidates vied for the NPP's parliamentary ticket in the hotly contested primary, and approximately 900 delegates cast their ballots in a largely peaceful and smooth exercise.

Morrison came last with 152 votes, trailing Joseph Afankwa with 155, Yawson Otoo with 169, and Ben Yamoah with 221.

Why the delayed primary?

Originally scheduled for January 27, the exercise was delayed due to an injunction application filed by one of the aspirants, Joseph Afankwa, who contested his disqualification.

After a legal battle spanning three to four months, the party eventually set April 13 as the new date for the primary, with Afankwa's participation secured.

Meanwhile, former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has failed in his bid to become a parliamentarian.

Nyantakyi lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) parliamentary primary held in the Ejisu constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024, to Lawyer Kwabena Boateng.

The former GFA boss lost woefully to Lawyer Kwabena Boateng. He polled 35 votes out of over 1,000 votes against Boateng's 394.

Another notable loser was Lawyer Portia Acheampong, wife of Bono Region NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye, who only got six votes.

Nyantakyi's defeat came after he was reportedly hospitalised amidst the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

The former GFA boss, who received treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, appeared at the election grounds looking frail.

