President Nana Akufo-Addo says his government is still committed to fighting corruption

He says this is evident in the very bold steps, his government has taken to fight the canker

The president made this known in a televised address to the country on the 30th anniversary of the 4th republic

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has assured of his government’s utmost commitment to fighting corruption in the country.

According to him, this is evident in the very bold steps, his government has taken to fight the canker since assuming the reins of power.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during one of his speeches at an event Image Credit: @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo Renews Government's Commitment To Fighting Corruption

In a televised address to the nation on Friday, January 6, 2023, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, Akufo-Addo once again renewed his government’s resolve to eliminate public sector corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In addition, he says that, in contrast to popular belief, he has not given up on the fight against the canker and has instead reinforced anti-corruption institutions, ensured transparency in government, and protected the public coffers.

“I say, without any form of equivocation, that my government has undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector,” he said.

Akufo-Addo Lists Two Achievements Of His Government's Fight Against Corruption

The financial empowerment and establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which he described as an independent, nonpartisan body outfitted with the necessary professional capability and exclusive mandate to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption, are two achievements of his government that are mentioned in his discussion of the fight against corruption.

He continued by saying that his government has also given various anti-corruption organizations financial support in the battle against corruption.

According to several activists and Civil Society Organizations, corruption has gotten worse over time during the Akufo-Addo administration.

Kissi Agyebeng: Special Prosecutor Questions Akufo-Addo Government’s Commitment To Fight Corruption

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng had accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of only paying lip service to the fight against corruption in the country.

According to him, the government appears uninterested in channelling its energies to rooting out the corruption canker.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, he questioned the commitment of the government saying he has not seen much support to deal with the menace.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh