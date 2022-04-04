The president has been accused of resuming his taste for expensive private jets following the passage of the E-Levy

According to MP for North MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Nana Akufo flew the $18,000 per hour private jet from London to the United States recently

The MP said the president's recent commercial flight to the Dubai Expo which earned him commendation was a sham

President Nana Akufo-Addo has resumed his preference for expensive and luxurious private jet travels, opposition MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed.

In a post on Facebook, the North Tongu MP said flight tracking details of President Akufo-Addo's latest travel to the United States of America and the United Kingdom show that the president used the very expensive LX-DIO private jet.

The President has been accused of returning to his expensive taste for luxurious private jet travels. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

"With the pretentious notion that the obnoxious E-Levy has been secured to rake in more revenue to finance his lavish indulgences, and after hurriedly granting a presidential assent of dubious validity, as President Akufo-Addo knows very well that 136 NPP MPs cannot purport to constitute a decision-making quorum; President Akufo-Addo is back to his old ways of Russian Oligarchic travels," the MP posted on Sunday.

He said President Akufo-Addo flew the $18,000 an hour LX-DIO from Washington to North Carolina at 11:22am — a flight time of 01:09.

"It is important to acknowledge that there were more than a dozen available commercial flights with business class tickets not exceeding $700 in value," he said.

In Mr Ablakwa's estimation, since May last year, the Ghanaian taxpayer has spent at least GH¢28.5million on Nana Akufo-Addo’s "ostentatious travels".

Last Thursday, March 31, 2022, the president left Accra for Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States of America, and London.

Earlier in March, the MP commended the President for flying commercial to the Dubai Expo 2020, where Ghana was chasing foreign investors.

The MP has launched a sustained and relentless campaign against the private jet flights by the president.

Akufo-Addo accused of 'gross disrespect' after signing E-Levy into law despite pending Supreme Court suit

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticised for signing the controversial E-Levy bill into law despite the pending Supreme Court suit against its passage.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu did not mince words when he called the President's assent to the bill utterly lawless.

The Minority MP and Deputy Ranking Member on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament said it is disappointing that the President, a lawyer, would act in a manner that undermines his training.

Source: YEN.com.gh