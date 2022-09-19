Some appointees of John Mahama's administration have been accused of causing financial loss to the state days before leaving power in 2016

A document containing a list of his appointees who allegedly bought expensive state vehicles cheaply has been released into the public domain

Patriotic Forum, a pro-government pressure group, released the list to dismiss John Mahama's claim that he will review Article 71 emoluments if he returns as president

A document purporting to list officials of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government appointees who allegedly bought state vehicles way cheaper than the market prices has leaked.

The leaked document accuses former president John Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari; Tamale MP, Murtala Mohammed; and former transport minister, the late Dzifa Attivor, among others of taking part in the purchase of the state vehicles at a song.

According to reports, Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, leaked the document.

Abronye DC is said to have leaked the document into the public domain to show that the officials of the previous administration caused financial loss of $107 million to the state days to the end their tenure six years ago.

He is reported to have said that the transactions took place after the then-governing NDC lost the 2016 elections.

“The total value of all 361 cars was $110, but John Mahama sold it to his appointees at $3m, causing a financial loss of $107m equivalent to GHC1.5 billion to the state,” he said during a press conference organised by the Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance at the International Press Centre on Monday, September 19, 2022.

While YEN.com.gh cannot vouch for the authenticity of the document, it shows some of the cars, including a 2015 model Toyota Avensis registered WR 2798-15 with a market price of $28,965.00 (GH¢167,846.38), was sold to former Deputy Education Minister, Alex Kyeremeh, for a paltry GH¢500.

Other beneficiaries of the total of 361 cars sold cheaper than the market price include Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, Collins Dauda, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Sylvester Mensah, Victor Smith and law professor Raymond Atuguba.

Abronye DC and the Patriotic Forum, a pro-NPP pressure group, organised the press conference to dismiss a statement by former president John Mahama that he will review Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution.

That article deals with the statutory emoluments such as ex-gratia for senior government officials if he wins power in 2024. In recent times, the payment of fat ex gratia to some categories of government appointees has come under scrutiny as extravagant.

Abronye DC and the Patriotic Forum believe the former president’s promise to review ex gratia payments is aimed at scoring cheap political points and that he won’t fulfil it if he becomes president.

Below is the document leaked to the public after the press conference:

