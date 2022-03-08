Nana Akufo-Addo has ditched his favourite private jet for a commercial flight to Dubai's Expo 2020, the first since becoming President

North Tongu MP, Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been very critical of the President's private jet travels took to Twitter to commend the President

The MP says the President has saved the country a significant GH¢3.3 million by deciding to fly commercial this time

President Nana Akufo-Addo has flown on a commercial jet for an official business for the first time since becoming president.

This follows a sustained and relentless campaign by opposition MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, against what he described variously as expensive and luxurious private jet flights by the President.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the MP, who has kept a close watch on the President’s travels, took to Twitter to announce that the President’s recent trip to Dubai was made on a commercial jet.

He has called on Ghanaians to commend the President for ditching “favourite ostentatious charters.”

Okudzeto Ablakwa (L) has remained one of the fiercest critics of Akufo-Addo's private jet travels. Source: Twitter/@S_OkudzetoAblak, @NAkufoAddo

"We must sincerely applaud Prez Akufo-Addo for flying commercial on Emirates to Dubai last night, and avoiding his favourite ostentatious charters which most of us have condemned.

“By this refreshing new conduct, Prez Akufo-Addo has saved us GHS3.3million,” Okudzeto Ablakwa tweeted.

Nana Akufo-Addo left Ghana yesterday, Monday, March 7, 2022, to the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020, where Ghana’s Energy Ministry hopes to make a strong case for investors.

Among other things, the Expo will provide several possibilities for networking and the promotion of international connections.

President Akufo-Addo is attending the event because he will deliver a statement on ‘Ghana Day’ scheduled for March 8, 2022 and later hold bilateral talks on matters of mutual interest with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ghana’s Energy Ministry Targets Foreign Investors At Dubai’s Expo 2020

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy has revealed plans to get critical investors in the energy sector to turn their attention to the many investment opportunities in the country at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will be leading Ghana’s delegation of senior officials from the energy sector to attend Expo that is underway in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Dubbed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, lead organisers of Ghana’s participation in the Expo as the ‘Energy Month’, March, will be used to position Ghana’s energy sector favourably in the minds of investors and key decision-makers.

