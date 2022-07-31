The 30th anniversary thanksgiving service of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is underway at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

The event is under the theme ''Our Shared Tradition: Holding and Working Together A Prosperous and Stable Nation''

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, and other high-profile personalities are in attendance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a national thanksgiving service to climax its 30th anniversary at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The commemoration is being held under the theme ''Our Shared Tradition: Holding and Working Together A Prosperous and Stable Nation''.

Photos of Bawumia, Samira, and other NPP leaders. Credit: Nantomah Mahamadu Badimsugru/moi.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

Several high-profile personalities, including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Party Chairman, Stephen Ntim, and other leaders have been spotted at the ceremony.

See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

NPP Elections: Full List of Winners

Not long ago, the party elected its National Executive Committee members to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

More than 6,000 delegates voted for 46 candidates who vied for the top 10 executive positions to lead the NPP to achieve its quest to ''break the eight'' and rule Ghana beyond President Akufo-Addo's two terms.

The delegates made their choices and the 10 newly elected national executives were sworn in at the National Delegates' Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.

The new national executives vowed to uphold and defend the party's constitution as they took their oath of office.

NPP Election: CPP's Chairman Jerry Urges Expansion of Electoral Base to Curb Vote Buying

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a youth leader of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Chairman Jerry, born Eric Jerry Aidoo, condemned vote buying during the National Delegate's Congress of the New

He urged political parties to expand their electoral base and allow all card-bearing members to vote to nip the problem of vote buying in the bud.

''The only two things to solve voting buying in Ghana and Africa are to open the electoral college; the voting system, and allow all card-bearing members to vote.

''Just imagine; me coming from Tema Central Constituency, we have maybe 30,000 or 50,000 NPP registered members here ... If there are like five million people going to vote, can you bride them?'' he asked.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh