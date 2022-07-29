A Ghanaian PhD research scientist has obtained a $140,000 grant to develop new HIV medicines

Daniel Adu-Ampratwum received the Collaborative Development Program (CDP) fund through the HIV Interaction and Viral Evolution (HIVE) Center

The Ohio State University College researcher is expected to add to the efforts of five other HIVE investigators

A Ghanaian PhD research scientist, Daniel Adu-Ampratwum, has received a $140,000 grant to develop new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) medicines.

He received the Collaborative Development Program (CDP) fund through the HIV Interaction and Viral Evolution (HIVE) Center, a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded organisation, for HIV/AIDS medicines discovery and development.

Adu-Ampratwum successfully obtained the CDP grant per year for two years to help him with his investigations, the university said.

Photos of Daniel Adu-Ampratwum. Source: Ohio State University

Source: Twitter

The fund is awarded to young investigators at an early stage in their career to develop a collaborative research programme working with HIVE investigators.

The Ohio State University College researcher is expected to add to the efforts of five HIVE investigators by developing small molecule probes to better understand the role of viral capsid (the protein shell that surrounds the viral material) in HIV-1 biology.

