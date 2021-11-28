Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims that Akufo Addo has booked a private flight since July 2021

North Tongu MP says private jet costs US $ 14,000 per hour

The Member of Parliament complains that the president is living a life of luxury

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused President Akufo-Addo of owning a green and white LX-DIO private jet since July.

The plane, used by the President on November 25 on a trip to Atlanta cost the Ghanaian taxpayer $ 14,000 an hour, according to Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Akufo-Addo has rented a private jet for $14,000 per hour since July 2021 - Okudzeto Ablakwa (Photo: Getty Images)

It is instructive to note that as of July, the luxury blue and white LX-DIO has not been available for hire due to Akufo-Addo's negligent management at huge expense to the Ghanaian taxpayer (over GHS15million to date).

"When a president makes the unanimous decision to live as a Russian oligarch, a British prince, and an Arabian monarch, he will certainly need to pay tribute to the murderer in order to continue his inability to control himself," he said in a Twitter post.

"What we need is a saving, caring and accountable government, not arrogant, insensitive, indifferent, and inconsistent," he added.

Earlier this year, Okudzeto Ablakwa made headlines when he claimed that President Akufo-Addo had rented a private jet for € 2.8 million on a trip to France, Belgium and South Africa to pay for the heavily burdened Ghanaians.

He later suspected that the President had also rented another luxury plane for his recent trips to the UK and Germany.

This was a blue and white LX-DIO private jet in June this year. He posed a question, and Parliament summoned the Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, to answer questions about the cost and why the plane of the Ghanaian president had not been used.

The Minister forgave the President for his decision to charter a plane, saying that the power of the presidential plane would no longer be able to carry the Presidential delegation.

