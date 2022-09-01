The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has detailed how President Akufo-Addo and Vice-president Bawumia betrayed him

The preacher said the duo plotted evil against him yet decided to call to wish him well on his birthday

Owusu-Bempah claimed that he put his life on the line for the President only to be rewarded with evil

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia called to wish him a happy birthday, despite not being on the best terms with him.

Delivering a sermon in Church on Sunday, August 28, 2022, the reverend said the president and his vice rewarded him with evil after he risked his life to help them win the 2016 presidential election.

Owusu-Bempah declared his support for Akufo-Addo ahead of that election and prophesied that the then-candidate would beat his rival, John Mahama. The popular cleric also affirmed that he was providing spiritual "directions" and protection to the president.

When Akufo-Addo won the election, he acknowledged Owusu-Bempah's unique contribution to his success in his victory speech.

But the man of God has fallen out with the president, following his arrest last year after a war of words between himself and Nana Agradaa, a fetish priestess-turned-evangelist.

He expressed outrage that the presidency did not intervene when the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, ordered his arrest.

Owusu-Bempah, who had still not gotten over what he deemed an embarrassing episode, claimed Akufo-Addo and Bawumia compounded his predicament by approving his subsequent prosecution in the law courts.

Delivering a sermon during Sunday, August 28, 2022's church service, Rev Owusu-Bempah stressed that he remains pained by an "order from above" instruction that caused him to be handcuffed to a bed at the Police Hospital, where he was sent to after he fell sick in police custody.

(Watch Owusu-Bempah from 2:20:00 minutes)

"One day, I will speak out. How I suffered because of Akufo-Addo, I put my life on the line, whenever I was going out, people chased me with guns . You became president and after getting what you want, thrashed me. I should be disgraced?" he said in the loca Twi language.

Owusu-Bempah added that a call from the president and his vice on his birthday caused him to conclude that the two men were hypocrites.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Owusu-Bempah has said that Ghana was facing a myriad of economic and other problems because President Nana Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

