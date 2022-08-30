CEO of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, wants Ghanaians to be patient with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

This follows intense pressure within and outside the governing party for President Akufo-Addo to sack him

McDan, however, believes the Minister should be given more time to fix the country's economic challenges

The CEO and Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has thrown his weight behind the economic prowess of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, Ghanaians ought to be patient with the Minister and allow him the needed space to address the country's economic challenges.

McDan and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Image credit: @drdanielmckorley

Source: Getty Images

In recent times, powerful voices within and outside the governing party have stepped up the campaign for Mr Ofori-Atta to be relieved of his ministerial duties.

High-profile citizens, including a former Chief of Staff during the Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Mpiani, have all added their voices to the clarion call.

Mr Ofori-Atta, a cousin to President Akufo-Addo, has been blamed for the country's economic crisis, which has seen a rapid cedi-dollar depreciation, skyrocketing inflation of prices of goods and services, and high-interest rates, among others.

His company, Databank, has recently been in the news for profiteering off the country as it retains a percentage out of whichever Eurobond is contracted.

But McDan, in an interview on Accra-based TV3, said the Minister needs time to deliver.

"I have respect for those calling for his dismissal. The Finance Minister must be given the chance to fix Ghana's problems. The President knows why he is still keeping him."

Source: YEN.com.gh