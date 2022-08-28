Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the Centenary Anniversary celebration of Accra High School

The first senior secondary school to be established in present-day Greater Accra Region is marking 100 years since its inception

Photos from the launching ceremony show Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and other high-profile personalities were present

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the Centenary Anniversary celebration of Accra High School to mark 100 years since the school's inception.

As the first senior secondary school to be established in the Eastern Province of the Gold Coast, present-day Greater Accra and Eastern regions, Accra High School has produced many distinguished Ghanaians, and also contributed immensely to education in the country.

''100 years in the life of a school is no mean feat, and I congratulate everyone who has contributed to the success of Accra High, from the founder, the late Rev. James Thomas Roberts, past headmasters, teachers, staff, and students,'' the vice-president said in a Facebook post.

Vice-President Dr Bawumia reiterated the government's commitment to education.

''Education remains at the forefront of our government’s development agenda, and we will continue to prioritise it to ensure we give equal access to education to all Ghanaians.''

See photos of the launching ceremony:

