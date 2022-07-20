Popular preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has spoken about his strained relationship with the president, Nana Akufo-Addo

The self-proclaimed prophet said the president does not listen to God anymore and has hardened his heart

He said Ghana's current economic hardship and other national problems are the result of the president's distance from God

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, a popular preacher and self-proclaimed prophet, has said Ghana was facing a myriad of economic and other problems because President Nana Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

Front: Akufo-Addo receives a specially anointed horn from Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah. Facebook/@G.W.P.M.I

Source: Facebook

The head of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, who is known popularly as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ said just like the biblical Saul, the president has hardened his heart to the advice of God.

Rev. Owusu Bempah told RTV Ghana, an online-based local language media house, that just like Samuel (a prophet) distanced himself from Saul because of his stubbornness, he has also distanced himself from the president.

Owusu Bempah was nicknamed ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ at the time because he was very close with the president. The preacher backed the president’s campaign, alleging that God has revealed to him that Nana Akufo-Addo was the best person to lead the country.

However, explaining what appears to be a strained relationship with the president, he said when Samuel was directed by God to anoint Saul to be king, he did exactly that, but when Saul turned away from God, Samuel left him.

“God asked Samuel to stay off because Saul had showed disobedience and so I see that the pure heart Akufo-Addo for which God chose him, has changed,” he said in Twi.

When asked if his claim that Akufo-Addo was the best man lead to the country was a mistake, he answered that he did as God commanded him to do.

“The prayers from pastors and other men of God for the president have also ceased because be does not encourage that. He is doing what he pleases. He is just like Saul. You can’t blame Samuel,” he stressed.

He said if Ghana’s economy has become so bad that the president would request an IMF bailout it shows God is not happy with Akufo-Addo anymore.

Rev Owusu Bempah said the people the president has surrounded himself with are part of the reasons his relationship with God has strained.

