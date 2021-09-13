The police service has confirmed the arrest of Reverend Owusu Bempah and three of his boys

According to a police statement, Owusu Bempah instigated an assault on some police officers at his church on Sunday

The police officers had gone to the church to effect the arrest of some of his boys who had been found brandishing weapons in viral videos

The police have confirmed the arrest of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the head pastor of Glorious Word Ministry International.

According to a statement from the police, signed by DSP Kwesi Ofori, the head of Public Relations, Owusu Bempah was arrested alongside three others with two more suspects on the run.

The three arrested alongside the pastor are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum.

Owusu Bempah and three of his boys have been arrested Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

News went viral on social media on Sunday that Owusu Bempah had been arrested by police personnel from the Greater Accra Regional command.

A video even popped up showing the 'man of God' in the midst of police officers at the Dansoman Divisional Headquarters.

Reasons for Owusu Bempah's arrest

The police statement indicates that Owusu Bempah's men were to be arrested in connection with videos of them issuing threats and brandishing weapons.

When police personnel went to the church premises to arrest these suspects on Sunday, September 12, 2021, they were assaulted by church members.

Per the statement, the police believe Owusu Bempah instructed his church members to assault the officers.

As of the time the police statement was released, Owusu Bempah and his boys were still in custody.

Owusu Bempah and Agradaa beef

Owusu Bempah and Agradaa were close a while ago but have fallen out since the latter's repentance.

The fallout has seen Agradaa and Owusu Bempah throw invectives at each other on social media.

Owusu Bempah storms Agradaa's house with macho men

Their banter hit a crescendo and turned into a physical confrontation a few days ago.

The prophet, in the company of some macho men, stormed the house of Nana Agradaa on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

In videos on social media, Owusu Bempah and his men were seen daring Agradaa to come down and face them.

Later, the 'man of God' explained that he had gone to the house because Agradaa had once claimed that she was going to pounce on him.

