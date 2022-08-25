Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has claimed angels visited him when he was called into ministry at an early age

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International disclosed that seven angels visited him at home, where he lived with his mother

The Ghanaian preacher shared his personal experience to counter arguments that God does not exist

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has claimed angels visited him at home when he was called into ministry at an early age.

In an interview on Hello FM, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International revealed seven angels visited him at home, where he lived with his mother.

The outspoken clergyman established that he did not even know about supernatural spiritual beings at the time.

Photos of Reverend Owusu Bempah. Credit: DialyGuide Network

Source: UGC

God is my witness ... When God called me at a young age, I used to see angels. I was living with my mom. I used to see bright angels in the evening. They come into my room and touch my head, he said

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Ghanaian preacher shared his personal experience to counter claims that God does not exist.

I sometimes woke up and go to my mom to ask if she saw the men with wings behind them in the house, but she would ask me to go back and sleep. I didn't even know about angels then ... So, if people say there is no God, I ask what was I seeing then, he added.

Watch the clip below:

Akufo-Addo Has Turned From God

In a related story, YEN.com.gh also reported that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said Ghana was facing a myriad of economic and other problems because President Nana Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

The head of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, who is known popularly as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ said just like the biblical Saul, the president has hardened his heart to the advice of God.

Rev Owusu Bempah told RTV Ghana, an online-based local language media house, that just like Samuel (a prophet) distanced himself from Saul because of his stubbornness, he has also distanced himself from the president.

Ghanaian Pastor Joseph Osafo In Pentecost Becomes First Professor In Suicidology

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Osafo, a Ghanaian lecturer at the University of Ghana, has been promoted to the full rank of a professor in Suicidology and has become the first Ghanaian to attain the honour.

The revered educationist is also a pastor in the Church of Pentecost, where he serves as the National Leader of the Couselling Ministry (COPCOM).

According to a post on the verified Facebook handle of the renowned Ghanaian church, Professor Joseph Osafo, was promoted on July 28, 2022, an event that excited many members of the church.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh