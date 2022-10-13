The Media Coalition against galamsey is demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Chairman Wontumi

The group says the NPP’s Ashanti regional Chairman is guilty of illegal mining offenses in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve

The coalition also accused the Akufo-Addo government of not showing the needed commitment to fight the menace despite its devastating effects

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Immediately arrest and prosecute Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, for illegal mining offences.

That’s the demand from the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, who say the NPP big shot is engaged in the menace in parts of the country.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; Chairman Wontumi (top right) and mining activities happening in a forest reserve (bottom right) @Letsdiscusz

Source: Getty Images

Chairman Wontumi Is Guilty Of Illegal Mining Offences - Media Coalition

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 13, 2020, the Coalition said incontrovertible evidence abounds of Chairman Wontumi’s complicity in flouting mining laws, especially in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The organization claims Chairman Wontumi violated Section 99(6) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, by mining very closely along the banks of the Tano River, notwithstanding his repeated denials of involvement in the illegal mining scourge.

Fire Any MCE Or DCE Whose Area Is Worst Affected By Galamsey - Media Coalition

The Coalition urged the Akufo-Addo administration to fire any MCE or DCE who had permitted the threat to persist unchecked in their areas of responsibility in several proposals.

Attacking the government's strategy for containing the threat, the Coalition said it had failed to show sufficient leadership and dedication in the fight against the danger, leaving the nation in a worse state than before the conflict ever started.

Government Destroys Structures And Equipment Belonging To Chairman Wontumi

The Media Coalition's statement follows the destruction of site structures and machinery that belonged to Chairman Wontumi's Akonta Mining Company Limited.

Despite receiving a permit to mine in Samreboi, the firm entered the Tano Forest Reserve, severely damaging the forest.

Galamsey Menace: Special Prosecutor Investigates Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi, Other Key Institutions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched investigations into galamsey corruption in Ghana, putting the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Commission on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, and Chairman Wontumi in hot water.

The two and other key state institutions are being probed by the OSP over their role in the illegal mining menace, which has also destroyed water bodies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh