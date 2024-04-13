Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has arrived at a polling centre amidst the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency

This follows his recent discharge from the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong, where he reportedly received treatment for stomach pain

A video capturing Nyantakyi's arrival at the polling station while being assisted to walk has surfaced on the internet

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been spotted at a polling centre amidst the ongoing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

Nyantakyi, one of nine contesting candidates in the primary, was hospitalised Friday night before the Saturday, April 13 poll.

Kwesi Nyantakyi votes in Ejisu NPP election after reportedly being discharged from hospital. Photo credit: @kyeiyawbaffour.

Source: Twitter

The former football administrator was discharged after receiving treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong, Ashanti Region.

Reports claim his ill health was due to prolonged abstinence from food owing to busy schedules, including planned meetings with delegates.

Why the Ejisu Constituency primary

This primary follows the death of the late MP, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, who died on March 7, 2024. The widow of the late deputy finance minister, Apostle Lillian Kumah, has dismissed claims that her husband died from some form of poisoning.

Lilian disclosed that there was no detection of poisoning throughout medical check-ups in Germany and Ghana.

On April 6, the NPP vetting committee cleared nine candidates, including Nyantakyi, for the Ejisuy parliamentary primaries. The winning candidate will represent the NPP in the constituency by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

A trending video of Nyantakyi being assisted as he arrived at the polling station to cast his vote has emerged on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Kwesi Nyantakyi pick up forms for the Ejisu NPP primary

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that nine persons picked up forms to contest the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.

The nine include former football administrator Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was implicated in an Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé in 2018. The NPP scheduled the primary for Saturday, April 13, 2024, after opening nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The candidates get nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000 and a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢35,000 when submitting the form.

