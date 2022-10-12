The former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed why he decided to defend the Chinese suspects in the Aisha Huang trial

Freddie Blay says the suspects are not guilty of illegal mining offences and have no connection with the notorious galamsey Queen pin

He also adds that as a professional lawyer, he owes it a duty to defend his innocent clients

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The immediate past Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Worsemao Blay, has jumped to the defence of some Chinese nationals standing trial in the Aisha Huang case.

According to him, the four suspects charged with the notorious galamsey Queenpin are innocent and not guilty of the charges of engaging in illegal mining.

Former NPP National Chair Freddie Worsemao Blay Image Credit: @freddiewablay

Source: Facebook

Breaking his silence on the decision to act as legal representatives of the four Chinese nationals, Mr. Blay said as a professional lawyer, he has no reason to doubt the narration of the suspects, who deserve full legal representation in court.

He clarified that he is not representing Aisha Huang in court as speculated but rather Shi Yang, Shi Meizhi, Le Wei Zion, and another.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"They are not guilty. They’ve been brought before the court, they’ve pleaded not guilty and are being defended.”

Aisha Huang Trial: Four Suspected Chinese Illegal Miners Only Bought A Supermarket From Galamsey Queen

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Blay said the four accused persons are indirectly linked to Aisha Huang because of a supermarket they bought from her in 2017.

He also denied claims his decision to defend the accused persons defeats the Akufo-Addo-led government’s fight against ‘galamsey.’

Drama In Court As Freddie Blay Is Introduced As Lawyer For Suspected Chinese Illegal Miners

There was drama at an Accra High Court on Tuesday when it was announced that the law firm of Mr Blay had filed as defence counsel for the four accomplices of Aisha Huang being prosecuted for their role in illegal mining in the country.

Even though the court rejected a bail application on behalf of the four, both the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, and the Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, say they are unperturbed that the NPP’s former Chairman is representing the alleged illegal miners.

Aisha Huang Trial: Appointment Of NPP Members As Defence Lawyers Give Impression Of A Fixed Match - NDC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had criticized the appointment of some leading members from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as part of the defence team for the Aisha Huang trial.

According to the Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, Abraham Amaliba, the involvement of the top NPP members will create an impression of a ‘fixed match’ if the suspected Chinese illegal miners are acquitted and discharged by the court.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh