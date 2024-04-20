On April 18, 2024, a newly imported train was involved in an accident during a test run on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line

Former president John Mahama has expressed serious concerns about the accident and doubted the effectiveness of pre-operational checks in a post on X

The post by the 2024 NDC presidential candidate has generated diverse opinions from online users

Former president John Mahama has expressed serious worry about safety protocols conducted following an accident involving the newly imported train while on a test run on the new Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The incident, which occurred on April 18, 2024, has led Mahama to doubt the effectiveness of the pre-operational checks.

John Mahama fumes over recent train accident in GH. Photo credit: Bloomberg / Contributor/@JDMahama (X).

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X (previously called Twitter), the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer asked:

“How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection? How long had the vehicle been on the track before the test run? If I were President, I’d be asking some serious questions,” Mahama said.

The former president's post had been viewed more than 434,000 times during this publication.

See the post below:

Mahama sparks varied opinions on X

The post by the former president has generated diverse opinions under his post. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@InterBoyGH said:

The men who called JDM incompetent can't even get their team to conduct a track inspection before a test run of the new train. That should be basic routine. Shocking!

@KWASICITIZEN22 said:

So you’re here supporting this unpatriotic act, why should a vehicle be on that track in the first place? Who put it there ? That should be the question to ask.

@tesconinformant wrote:

I think whoever is doing Mahama is the one doing Abena Korkor because For Christ sake! A Presidential Candidate, Herrr John.

@abranti3erdmann said:

A simply drone ahead of the train would have done it if you were even feeling lazy. I believe this is just a ploy to hide a very big disgraceful defect on that train . May time reveal the truth.

Mahama assures Ghanaians he will be a better president on his second coming

YEN.com.gh previously reported that National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama said he would be a better president if given the nod in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Speaking to a gathering of party faithful at Kambatiak in the North East Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, the former president said his experience in and out of the Jubilee House has provided him with an invaluable perspective on leadership in Ghana and enough training on how to address the challenges Ghanaians face.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh