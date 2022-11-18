Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said he regrets the economic crisis that the country is facing and has admitted that he feels the pain of citizens.

Speaking at the ad hoc parliamentary committee hearing the motion of censure against him on Friday, November 18, 2022, the minister said a myriad of challenges led to the current crisis.

"Today I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are facing difficulties. As the person president Akufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally and in my soul," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh